Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive smart seating systems marketreport. To calculate the market size, the report considers the unit shipment of smart seats in vehicles across all regions.

In terms of units, the global market for automotive smart seating systems will grow moderately at a CAGR of almost 9% by 2020.

In the recent past, smart seating was largely restricted to luxury cars. However, due to advances in technology, Technavio analysts expect the rapid adoption of smart seating in commercial vehicles (CV) and mid-segment cars. The other aspect that is promoting adoption is the effort from aftermarket players in reducing the price of the system to push OEMs toward adoption in the mid segment.

Rising disposable income and comfort requirement from vehicles in regions like China and India will continue to drive the adoption of luxury cars, which will allow the luxury cars segment to maintain its dominant position in smart seating. Additionally, the dominant market for luxury cars will shift from the Americas to APAC during the forecast period, owing to favorable demographics.

Competitive vendor landscape

Currently, the automotive smart seating market has limited manufacturers in the international level. However, regions like the US and Europe have many regional players through the aftermarket, and the market is characterized by rapid technological innovations. Investments toward developing innovative designs, in terms of safety and added features, are expected to continue during the forecast period. The possible introduction of new OEMs will spur intensify the competition among existing players during the forecast period. However, these factors will benefit the customer in terms of cost as well as performance.

"Johnson Controls is the market leader in the global smart seating market, with maximum sales coming from the US. Johnson Controls is the leading player in the total automotive seat market too, and is actively involved in the development of smart seats. The continuous evolution of smart seats for the automotive market by the company, in terms of safety and added benefits, allowed it to consolidate its leadership position," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive electronics analyst from Technavio.

Lear Corporation is the another leading player in the smart seating market. The company is focused on the development of intelligent smart seat using a new generation of biosensors, and is expected to launch its variant of advanced smart seats by 2018. Additionally, it already has a letter of intent from one premium automaker, and strong interest from a second for its yet to be launched smart seats.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53078

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top six automotive smart seating systems market vendors

Johnson Controls

The company supplies automotive parts, such as batteries, electronics, and HVAC equipment, for buildings. It is involved in the automotive and industrial segments.

As of December 2015, Johnson Controls had approximately 139,000 employees in its offices across the world. It generated revenues of USD 37.17 billion in 2015.

Lear Corporation

The company offers products and services for automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. It has two business segments: seating and electrical. It was ranked 174 in Fortune 500 companies by Fortune magazine in 2015.

As of 2015, Lear Corporation had approximately 136,000 employees in its offices across the world. It generated revenues of USD 18.21 billion in 2015.

Faurecia

The company offers products and services for automotive seating, exhaust systems, interior and exterior systems. It has four business segments: emission control technologies, automotive seating, interior systems, and automotive exteriors. Faurecia is the sixth-largest international automotive parts manufacturer, and is a leader in interior systems.

As of 2015, Faurecia had approximately 99,000 employees in its offices across the world. It generated revenues of USD 23.17 billion in 2015.

Continental

The company offers products and services for the automotive and rubber industries. It engages in the manufacturing of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires for carriages and bicycles.

As of December 2015, Continental had approximately 207,899 of employees in its offices across the world. It generated revenues of USD 39.23 billion and spent USD 2.72 billion on R&D expenses for the FY2015.

DURA Automotive Systems

Dura is an automotive supplier to automobile OEMs. The company is engaged in designing and manufacturing driver control systems, seating control systems, safety, structural, and integrated systems. The company has worldwide presence.

Magna International

The company is engaged in the OEMs automotive supplier market. It offers complete seats solutions, and is involved in the development of intelligent smart seats.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Heated Seats Market 2016-2020

Global Rear-Seat Infotainment Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Biosensors Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161005005968/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com