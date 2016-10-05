TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE October 5, 2016 at 10:00 p.m.



Flagging Notification in Accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act



Today Technopolis Plc received the following flagging notifications pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



According to the first flagging notification, the total ownership in Technopolis Plc held by BNP Paribas Investment Partners Luxemburg S.A. increased on September 29, 2016 to 7,942,283 shares thus totaling 5.002 per cent of all shares in Technopolis Plc.



According to the second flagging notification, the total ownership in Technopolis Plc held by BNP Paribas Investment Partners Luxemburg S.A. decreased on October 4, 2016 to 7,935,717 shares thus totaling 4.998 per cent of all shares in Technopolis Plc.



BNP Paribas Investment Partners Luxemburg S.A. is a controlled entity of BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. The total ownership of the controlling entity BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. in Technopolis Plc has not crossed a flagging threshold and remains above 5 per cent.



Technopolis Plc has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total amount of shares is 158,793,662.



Additional information: Tuuli Oja Investor Relations Manager Tel +358 45 134 2191 e-mail: tuuli.oja@technopolis.fi



Technopolis provides the best addresses for success in six countries in the Nordic-Baltic region. The company develops, owns and operates a chain of 21 smart business parks that combine services with flexible and modern office space. The company's core value is to continuously exceed customer expectations by providing outstanding solutions to 1,700 companies and their 49,000 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Russia and Lithuania. The Technopolis Plc share (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.