TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Frontier Rare Earths Limited ("Frontier" or the "Company") (OTCQX: FREFF) announces that the special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shareholders") scheduled for October 6, 2016, at which Shareholders will consider resolutions relating to a proposed share consolidation (the "Consolidation") as set out in the Company's management information circular dated August 18, 2016 (the "Circular"), has been postponed.

The Company has received comments from Ontario Securities Commission staff ("OSC") including raising certain concerns in relation to disclosure in the Circular with respect to the Consolidation and the process followed by the Company in evaluating the potential transaction. The Company is in discussions with OSC staff as to the nature of these concerns and the appropriate process to be followed to address them. It is currently expected that this will result in a further review of the Consolidation by the Company. The Company will update Shareholders as appropriate in due course as to the outcome of this process. If the Company determines to proceed with the Consolidation, it will provide Shareholders with further information, including as to the rescheduling of the Meeting and additional disclosure by means of a supplement to the Circular.

About Frontier

Frontier is a mineral exploration and development company principally focused on the development of the Zandkopsdrift rare earth project, located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa and the Lurio graphite project, a flake graphite deposit in Mozambique.

