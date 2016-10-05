Global $20 Billion Battery Market 2016-2025: Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Battery Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $20.5 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Battery across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in conventional passenger vehicles electrification puts up demand for SLI batteries

3.1.2 Research activities in Bio plant charger

3.1.3 Recent Technology Developments of Battery

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Battery Market, By Application

4.1 Portable

4.2 Automotive

4.3 Industrial



5 Battery Market, By Product

5.1 Lithium ion

5.2 Nickel Cadmium

5.3 Lead Acid

5.4 Nickel Metal Hydride

5.5 Other Products



6 Battery Market, By Geography



7 Leading Companies



BYD Company Limited

Duracell

Eveready Industries

Exide Technologies

Hitachi

Huanyu New Energy Technology

Johnson Controls

LG Chem Limited

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Saft Groupe

Samsung SDI Company Limited

Sony Corporation

TCL Corporation

Toshiba Corporation



