Global Li-Ion Battery Separators Market to Grow at CAGR of 28%, 2016-2025 - Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts - Research and Markets

The Global Li-Ion Battery Separators Market is poised to grow at a strong CAGR of around 28% from 2015 to 2025.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Li-Ion Battery Separators across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Technology Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics

3.1.2 Improving efficiency of lithium ion batteries

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Li-Ion Battery Separators

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Li-Ion Battery Separators Market, By Material

4.1 Ceramic Coating

4.2 Polyolefin

4.3 Non-woven Fabrics

4.4 Others



5 Li-Ion Battery Separators Market, By Technical Indices

5.1 Thermal Shrinkage

5.2 Aperture Size and Distribution

5.3 Mechanical Property

5.4 Automatic Shutdown Protection Performance

5.5 Air Permeability

5.6 Porosity

5.7 Electrolyte Uptake

5.8 Others



6 Li-Ion Battery Separators Market, By Application

6.1 Consumer Electronics

6.2 Electric Drive Vehicles

6.3 Electronics and Power Tools

6.4 Storage Batteries

6.5 Automotive

6.6 Industrial

6.7 Others



7 Li-Ion Battery Separators Market, By Technique

7.1 Dry Process

7.2 Wet Process

7.3 Others



8 Li-Ion Battery Separators Market , By Geography



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Asahi Kasei E-Materials

9.2 Celgard LLC

9.3 DuPont

9.4 Entek International LLC

9.5 GS Yuasa

9.6 Hitachi Chemical

9.7 LG Chem

9.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

9.9 Panasonic

9.10 SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

9.11 TDK Corporation

9.12 Teijin

9.13 Toray Tonen Specialty Separator

9.14 Toshiba

9.15 UBE Industries Ltd.



