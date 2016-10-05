Research and Markets - Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market 2016-2020 With Toppan Printing, Mitsubishi Plastic, Amcor, Bemis & Berry Plastics Dominating

DUBLIN, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Film Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global transparent barrier packaging film market to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global transparent barrier packaging film market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report takes into consideration the volume of labels produced by the vendors for the packaging of different goods from the food, healthcare, and consumer goods industry. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend spurring market growth is the rise in bio-based polymer films. The demand for biodegradable and soluble films is expected to increase at a fast pace during the forecast period. With improvement in technology, new applications of these products are being developed to fulfill the end-user demand for sustainable, specialty, and high-performance films.

According to the report, one driver that will lead to the growth of this market is the growing popularity of microwave-compatibility of barrier films. The changing lifestyle of the global population has increased the demand for fast food and convenience food products. The demand is increasing further as more people are moving to urban areas, mainly because of better job opportunities.

Further, the report states that a major challenge for this market is the rising awareness pertaining to the harmful effect of plastics. Transparent barrier films are lightweight, durable, moisture- and air-resistant, and cheap. However, they are made of plastic polymers, which are derived from hydrocarbons. The production process of these plastic polymers is energy-intensive and not environmentally friendly. Keeping this in mind, various countries are passing legislations related to sustainable packaging that aim at making companies more accountable for the impact of their products on the environment.

Key vendors

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Plastic Inc.

Amcor Limited

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Other prominent vendors

3M

AMPAC

Celplast Metallized Products

Charter Nex Films

Daibochi Plastic

Innovia Films

LINPAC Group

Mondi

Prairie State Group

Printpack

RPC Group

Schur Flexibles Group

Taghleef Industries

Toray Plastics (America)

Wipak

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l5pcz6/global

