Global Radar Systems Market Analysis & Trends Report 2016-2025: Market to Grow at CAGR of 5.9% to Reach $34.3 Billion Market - Research and Markets

The Global Radar Systems Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $34.3 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Radar Systems across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising usage of Radars for Unmanned Vehicles to Improve Safety and Comfort Aspects

3.1.2 Recent Technological innovations in applications of Radar Systems

3.1.3 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Radar Systems Market, By Range

4.1 Long Range

4.2 Medium Range

4.3 Short Range

5 Radar Systems Market, By Component

5.1 Transmitter

5.2 Receiver

5.3 Antenna

6 Radar Systems Market, By Technology

6.1 Continuous Wave (CW) Radar

6.2 Pulsed Radar

7 Radar Systems Market, By Frequency Band

7.1 Millimetric Band

7.2 K/Ku/Ka Band

7.3 X Band

7.4 C Band

7.5 S Band

7.6 L Band

7.7 V/UHF Band

7.8 HF Band

8 Radar Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Commercial

8.2 Defense

9 Radar Systems Market, By Geography

10 Leading Companies

Airbus Defense and Space

BAE systems

Exelis Inc.

Finmeccanica SPA

General Dynamics

Honeywell International Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin Corp

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Corp

Reutech Radar Systems

Rheinmetall AG

Rockwell collins

Saab group

Thales Group

