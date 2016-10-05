Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2016) - StableView Asset Management Inc. ("StableView") announces that on January 25, 2016, as payment of an administration fee in connection with a debt facility provided by StableView to Zaio Corporation ("Zaio"), StableView acquired control or direction over 1,666,667 common shares ("Shares") and 3,150,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.11 per common share for a period of three years (see Zaio news release dated January 26, 2016).

Immediately before acquiring the Shares, StableView exercised control or direction over 18,407,976 common shares of Zaio representing approximately 9.91% of Zaio's then issued and outstanding common shares. After acquiring the Shares, StableView exercised control or direction over 20,074,643 common shares of Zaio, representing approximately 10.71% of Zaio's then issued and outstanding common shares. StableView currently exercises control or direction over 21,375,492 common shares of Zaio, representing approximately 11.11% of Zaio's issued and outstanding shares.

StableView acquired and holds the Shares and Warrants for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control of the Shares or other securities of Zaio.

For more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under National Instrument 62-103, please contact:

StableView Asset Management Inc.

Attention: Colin Fisher

Telephone: 416-920-8600