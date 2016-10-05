NORTH DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - October 05, 2016) - College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on Blue Collar Millionaire, Shark Tank and other primetime shows -- has expanded its presence to North Denver. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups and more.

Before joining College Hunks, Mike Slater had a long a career as a wholesale lumber trader, buying and selling mass quantities of framing lumber, studs and other commodity building materials for a national company. Having retired from corporate life, it wasn't long before Rob realized that retirement didn't suit him. He went looking for a business to get involved with that would give him a good work and personal life balance that had been missing in his previous work experience.

"[Founders] Nick and Omar have done a fantastic job. They've laid it out very easily for me to follow, and I'd be a fool not to follow what they've done because this is the right way. I see pieces of their process and platform way of doing business in other companies, but I've never seen it all put together the way they've done. It's fabulous. I have no doubt in my mind it's going to be successful, but more than that, we're going to turn out some good future leaders in the years to come," said Rob regarding what he found so appealing about College Hunks Hauling Junk.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Slater the rights to the franchise in North Denver.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving President Nick Friedman said. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about teamwork, and who believe in our mantra of 'move the world' -- which means making a positive impact in the lives of customers and employees. Mike Slater shares our core values and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving of North Denver is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/co/north-denver/

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

