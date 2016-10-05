

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $702 million, or $1.09 per share. This was up from $629 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $3.32 billion. This was down from $3.43 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $702 Mln. vs. $629 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.6% -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.0% -Revenue (Q3): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.2%



