

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) reportedly plans to buy all of its coffee from sustainable sources by 2020.



According to a Bloomberg report, McDonald's is working with nonprofit organization Conservation International to reach the milestone of using 99% 'ethically sourced' coffee.



Last year, just 37 percent of McDonald's coffee was bought from certified sustainable sources. McDonald's decision is based on the latest trend among consumers who are very much concerned about the origins of their food.



'Our customers want to see where are products come from, what's in it and how it's made,' said Townsend Bailey, head of supply-chain sustainability for McDonald's, to Bloomberg.



Last year, McDonald's announced that it will cut antibiotics from its chicken supply and replace margarine for butter in its breakfast sandwiches.



Last year, Conservation International helped Starbucks Corp. to buy 99 percent of its coffee from sustainable sources.



