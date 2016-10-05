Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today reports preliminary Q3 2016 revenue of approximately $345 million, 13% above the mid-point of the July Q3 2016 outlook range and 5% above Q3 2015.

On 28 July 2016, Dialog indicated that it expected revenue in Q3 2016 to be in the range of $290 to $320 million. The higher than expected preliminary revenue reported today is partially the result of delivery dates for certain Q4 Mobile Systems orders being pulled forward into Q3 to accommodate a public holiday in China during the first week of October.

Dialog will review its Q4 2016 and full year guidance during the coming weeks. The company is currently finalising the financial accounts for Q3 2016 and will publish full results on Thursday, 3 November 2016.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Note to editors

Dialog Semiconductor provides highly integrated standard (ASSP) and custom (ASIC) mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), optimised for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting (SSL) and Smart Home applications. Dialog brings decades of experience to the rapid development of ICs while providing flexible and dynamic support, world-class innovation and the assurance of dealing with an established business partner. With world-class manufacturing partners, Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in.

Dialog's power saving technologies including DC-DC configurable system power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer's user experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio, Bluetooth(R) Smart, Rapid Charge AC/DC power conversion and multi- touch.

Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organisation. In 2015, it had $1.35 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 1,660 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate', 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project' and 'should' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading 'Risks and their management' in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161005006454/en/

Contacts:

Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

T: +44 (0)1793 756 961

jose.cano@diasemi.com

or

FTI Consulting London

Matt Dixon

T: +44 (0)2037 271 137

matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

or

FTI Consulting Frankfurt

Anja Meusel

T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120

Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com