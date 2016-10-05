

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, approaching $50 a barrel. The advance was boosted by new government statistics that showed a decline in oil stockpiles.



Crude rose $1.05 on the session, or 2.2 percent, to reach $49.74 a barrel.



The Energy Information Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Energy, revealed that crude oil inventories dropped 3 million barrels last week. A decline in stockpiles suggests that demand outstripped incoming supply, forcing a draw down in inventories.



There were also advances in natural gas and heating oil. Gasoline, on the other hand, saw a decline on the day. This came as inventories of gasoline edged up by 0.2 million barrels last week. The EIA also noted that gasoline inventories are above the upper limit of the average range.



