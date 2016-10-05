TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") plans to release its third quarter 2016 financial and operating results after markets close on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, followed by a conference call the next morning.

The Company also takes this opportunity to report that the west end of the Detour Lake pit was successfully dewatered on September 24 and mining of the Calcite Zone has resumed (refer to news release dated September 6, 2016).

Q3 2016 Results Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 to discuss the results.

Webcast access: via the Company website at www.detourgold.com (details on home page)

Telephone access:

-- Toll-free (North America): 1-800-319-4610 -- Toronto local and international: 416-915-3239

A playback will be available until November 30, 2016 by dialing 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 within Canada and the United States, using pass code 00853. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on the Company's website.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

Contacts:

Detour Gold Corporation

Paul Martin

President and CEO

(416) 304.0800



Detour Gold Corporation

Laurie Gaborit

Director Investor Relations

(416) 304.0581

www.detourgold.com



