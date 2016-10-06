VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 05, 2016) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust ("PIRET") (TSX: AAR.UN) today announced that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, November 11, 2016.

Kevan Gorrie, President and CEO, and Teresa Neto, CFO will host the conference call at 1:00pm (EST), 10:00 am (PST), on Monday, November 14, 2016, to review the financial results and corporate developments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016.

To participate in this conference call, please dial one of the following numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call, and ask to join the Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Conference Call.

Dial in numbers:

Toll free dial in number (from Canada and USA) 1 888 390 0546 International or Local Toronto 1 416 764 8688

Conference Call Replay

If you cannot participate on November 14, 2016, a replay of the conference call will be available by dialing one of the following replay numbers. You will be able to dial in and listen to the conference 120 minutes after the meeting end time, and the replay will be available until November 22, 2016.

Please enter the Replay ID# 348747, followed by the # key.

Replay toll free dial in number (from Canada and 1 888 390 0541 USA) Replay international or local Toronto 1 416 764 8677

An audio recording of the conference call will also be available on www.piret.ca under the Presentations & Calls tab, within 24 hours of the conclusion of the conference call.

About Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

PIRET is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets. PIRET is an internally managed REIT that focuses exclusively on investing in industrial properties.

Additional information about the PIRET is available at www.piret.ca or www.sedar.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange - AAR.UN

