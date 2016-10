CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release trade figures for August, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The trade balance is expected to show a deficit of A$2.30 billion following the A$2.410 billion shortfall in July.



Imports were worth A$28.84 billion in July and exports were at A$26.43 billion.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed all week for the National Day holiday, and will re-open on Monday.



