VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Timmins Gold Corp. ("Timmins Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: TMM)(NYSE MKT: TGD) announces that it has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov) for its San Francisco Gold Mine in Sonora, Mexico. A summary of the contents of the Technical Report was previously released by Timmins Gold on August 22, 2016.

The Technical Report is available on Timmins' web site at www.timminsgold.com under the section titled Investors - Technical Reports.

Technical Information and Qualified Person Notes

This press release was reviewed by Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, a Vice-President of the Company, who is recognized as a Qualified Person ("QP") under the guidelines of NI 43-101. Mr. William Lewis, B.Sc, P.Geo, and Ing. Alan J. San Martin, MAusIMM(CP), both of Micon, both independent QPs, reviewed the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimate. Mr. Mani M. Verma, M.Eng, P.Eng, of Micon, an independent QP, reviewed the mine plan and economics. Mr. Richard M. Gowans of Micon, an independent QP, reviewed the metallurgy section. Each of Mr. Lewis, Mr. San Martin, Mr. Verma, Mr. Gowans, and Mr. Singh have read and approved the contents of this news release.

About Timmins Gold

Timmins Gold is a Canadian gold mining company engaged in exploration, development and production in Mexico. Its principal assets include the producing San Francisco Mine in Sonora, and the development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero. The Company also has a portfolio of other exploration properties, all of which are in Mexico.

