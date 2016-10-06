TravelersBox is Expanding in Asian Airports; Launching Baidu Wallet for the Chinese Market

HONG KONG, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

By the end of 2016 more than 40 kiosks will be launched in Asian airports allowing travelers to deposit their leftover foreign coins into their preferred online accounts via TravelersBox

Gone are the times when your wallet weighs more than what it should or your trouser pocket is full with left over coins from your trip. TravelersBox, the first and only solution allowing travelers to convert leftover foreign currency into usable digital currency at airports is expanding in Asia.

The company announced the launch of new kiosks in Narita International Airport in Japan that will be followed by more than 6 other airports by the end of 2016. The new kiosks are joining the already successful operation in Manila airport in the Philippines.

In parallel to the geographical expedition, a new series of products and services, tailored to the Asian market is launched in all of TravelersBox kiosks around the world. Baidu wallet is the first solution out of a series of offers that are created specifically for the Chinese market - the largest traveling population in the world.

"The Chinese travelers are excited to explore the world and come back home with new memories. Thanks to our collaborations with TravelersBox, they won't need to carry home their left over foreign coins. Baidu wallet will be available in the TravelersBox kiosks around the world for the benefit of our consumers" Added Baidu representative.

Tomer Zussman, co-founder and CEO of TravelersBox: "Asia is a thrilling market for TravelersBox. With the high frequency of traveling from and to Asia, the range of different nationalities and currencies and the innovative environment, it's only natural for us to expand our services and collaborations there".

"TravelersBox is always looking for the best solutions for our travelers. For the Asian market we've given specific attention for each of the local travelers' nationalities. Solutions such as Nets Flash Card for Singaporeans, Lazada for the South East Asian travelers and more, will soon be available in the TravelersBox around the world" Added Zussman.

TravelersBox currently operates airport kiosks in Philippines, Italy, Turkey, Georgia, Israel, Canada and Japan. In each country the machines accept the local currency and other popular currencies in the area. A complete list of airports with TravelersBox kiosks can be found at http://www.travelersbox.com/map.

About TravelersBox

TravelersBox is an innovative service that helps you make the most of your leftover foreign currency. With over 75 kiosks that are located in airports around the world, travelers can convert their leftover foreign change into real digital money. PayPal, Skype, iTunes, gift cards such as Gap or Starbucks are only some of the options. In addition, there is the donation button that allows travelers to donate to their preferred cause. For more information about TravelersBox, please visit http://www.travelersbox.com

