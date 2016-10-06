

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of September 2016 increased 1 percent, with a 6 percent rise in Canada, flat in both U.S and Other International comparable sales.



Monthly total Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from gasoline price deflation and foreign exchange, increased 1 percent, with a 5 percent rise in Canada, flat in both U.S and Other International comparable sales.



Net sales were $11.06 billion for the month of September, the five weeks ended October 2, 2016, an increase of three percent from $10.75 billion during the similar period last year.



