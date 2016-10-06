

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) said in a presentation that it plans to consolidate its manufacturing sites and optimise its supply chain to achieve gross savings of 60 to 80 million euros by 2019. Net savings effect is not predictable from current perspective.



It said that consolidation of production into multi-purpose sites will require major capex investments.



GEA expects its mid-term organic sales growth potential in the range from 4% to 6% (CAGR 2016-20).



For fiscal year 2017 - fiscal year 2020, the Operating EBIT Margin in the range of 13% to 16%.



