

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported preliminary third-quarter 2016 revenue of about $345 million, 13% above the mid-point of the July third-quarter 2016 outlook range and 5% above third-quarter 2015.



The higher than expected preliminary revenue reported today is partially the result of delivery dates for certain Q4 Mobile Systems orders being pulled forward into Q3 to accommodate a public holiday in China during the first week of October.



On 28 July 2016, Dialog indicated that it expected revenue in third-quarter 2016 to be in the range of $290 to $320 million.



Dialog said it will review its Q4 2016 and full year guidance during the coming weeks. The company is currently finalising the financial accounts for third-quarter 2016 and will publish full results on Thursday, 3 November 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX