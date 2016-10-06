

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGF.PK, LNVGY.PK) is in talks with Fujitsu Ltd. to merge their personal-computer businesses, Nikkei reported.



The report noted that the two companies aim to reach a deal this month. One proposal would have the Fujitsu group transfer its PC design, development and manufacturing operations to a Lenovo-led joint venture. Another option involves Lenovo taking a majority stake in Fujitsu's PC subsidiary. About 2,000 Fujitsu employees likely would move under Lenovo's umbrella.



