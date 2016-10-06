

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is higher for a fourth straight day on Thursday, with the overnight gains on Wall Street and higher crude oil prices lifting investor sentiment. In addition, a weaker yen boosted exporters' stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 120.17 points or 0.71 percent to 16,939.41, off a high of 16,971.28 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is advancing almost 2 percent, Canon and Toshiba are up almost 1 percent each and Sony is rising 0.2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding more than 1 percent and Honda is rising 0.4 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing 1 percent and SoftBank is adding more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is higher by 4 percent and JX Holdings is up 2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight. Among the major banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Sompo Holdings and Fujitsu are gaining more than 7 percent each, while Dai-ichi Life Holdings is rising more than 4 percent. The Nikkei Business Review reported that Fujitsu is in talks with Lenovo Group to sell a majority stake in its personal computers business.



On the flip side, Tokuyama Corp. is losing more than 4 percent and DeNA Co. is down more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 103 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday following the release of a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing a substantial acceleration in service sector growth in the month of September.



The Dow advanced 112.58 points or 0.6 percent to 18,281.03, the Nasdaq climbed 26.36 points or 0.5 percent to 5,316.02 and the S&P 500 rose 9.24 points or 0.4 percent to 2,159.73.



The major European markets moved lower on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both dropped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday, boosted by new U.S. government statistics that showed a decline in oil stockpiles. WTI crude for November delivery rose $1.14 or 2.3 percent to close at $49.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX