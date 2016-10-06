

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Twitter inc. (TWTR) slipped over 9 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday following a report that Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google isn't interested in buying the social-networking service.



Technology news website Recode reported Wednesday that Google doesn't currently plan to make a bid for Twitter, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple is also unlikely to be a suitor, Recode said.



Salesforce.com Inc. and Walt Disney Co. have retained bankers to consider Twitter bids, which could come in the next couple of weeks.



TWTR closed Wednesday's regular trading at $24.87, up $1.35 or 5.74 percent. But, in the after-hours, the stock dropped $2.29 or 9.21 percent.



