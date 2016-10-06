

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 3-month low of 1.5658 against the euro and nearly a 2-month low of 1.0635 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5610 and 1.0619, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 0.7152 and 74.01 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7171 and 74.20, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.59 against the euro, 1.07 against the aussie, 0.70 against the greenback and 72.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX