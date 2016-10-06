

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) said that upon the recommendation of the ENDEAVOUR Phase 3 study Data Monitoring Committee or DMC to suspend dosing, the Company has decided to discontinue development of revusiran, an investigational RNA interference or RNAi therapeutic that was being developed for the treatment of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (hATTR-CM).



Following recent reports in the Phase 2 OLE study of new onset or worsening peripheral neuropathy, the ENDEAVOUR DMC assembled yesterday at the Company's request to review these reports and ENDEAVOUR data on an unblinded basis. The DMC did not find conclusive evidence for a drug-related neuropathy signal in the ENDEAVOUR trial, but informed the Company that the benefit-risk profile for revusiran no longer supported continued dosing. The Company subsequently reviewed unblinded ENDEAVOUR data which revealed an imbalance of mortality in the revusiran arm as compared to placebo.



The company said that the decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect patisiran, which is currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN), or any other Alnylam investigational RNAi therapeutic program in development.



