

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The pound fell to 1.2727 against the U.S. dollar, 131.57 against the yen and 0.8802 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2747, 131.91 and 0.8786, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 1.2409 from an early high of 1.2428. This may be compared to an early more than 5-year low of 1.2401.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.26 against the greenback, 129.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the euro and 1.22 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX