

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L) announced that the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board or PTAB has issued their decision upholding the validity of U.S. Patent No. 6,773,720, related to Shire's LIALDA (mesalamine) product.



The petition seeking to institute inter partes review (IPR) was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in April of 2015 by the Coalition For Affordable Drugs II L.L.C. Fund. The PTAB found that the patent was valid in light of the challenges put forward by the petitioner.



LIALDA remains the only once-daily mesalamine product indicated for both the induction of remission of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis and for the maintenance of remission of UC. There have not been any approvals of generic versions of LIALDA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX