bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a world leader in the field of industrial microbiological control, announces the launch of EviSight™ Compact, an intelligent incubator system providing real time culture media reading. For use in pharmaceutical industry R&D and production settings, EviSight™ Compact combines incubation, intelligent automated detection and enumeration of colonies of bacteria, yeasts and molds in a single system. This launch results from bioMérieux's acquisition of the company Advencis (Strasbourg-France) in October 2014.

Through kinetic reading, EviSight™ Compact's high-magnification digital imaging technology provides every 30 minutes high resolution color images of the microbial cultures for colony detection.

Specific algorithms analyze every image and enable the detection of colonies at early growth stages, from a size as small as 30 microns. Openly configurable alert and action level settings allow to raise real time flagging of out of specification results thus saving production time. This new system provides highly reliable results for increased product safety and reduced costs for pharmaceutical companies.

"The EviSight™ Compact platform is the first direct result from the synergies born from the recent acquisition of Advencis by bioMérieux. With an expertise of more than 25 years and a solid position of leadership in the field of industrial microbiological control, we are especially proud to provide our customers from pharmaceutical industry with this pioneering solution which enables rapid and intelligent identification of micro-organisms," says Michaël Reynier, VP Health & Personal Care Business at bioMérieux. "This innovation further strengthens our portfolio of solutions for the pharmaceutical sector and illustrates our commitment to protecting consumers' health".

EviSight™ Compact works with ordinary ready-to-use plates and filters, allowing easy implementation and validation for the daily routine. Its embedded data processing system meets the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry for data integrity, traceability and reliability of quality control methods. This compact system can be used at each step of drug development and manufacturing, from the very first stage of R&D to finished products, including growth promotion test, environmental control, water testing and in-process sample testing. The system is scalable to up to 4 units connected to one computer for 6 to 12 plates per unit.

EviSight™ Compact will be progressively rolled out worldwide, starting in: France, the United-Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Benelux, the U.S., Canada and India.

ABOUT BIOMERIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for more than 50 years, bioMérieux is present in more than 150 countries through 42 subsidiaries and a large network of distributors. In 2015, revenues reached €1,965 million with 90% of international sales.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (reagents, instruments, software) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

(Symbol: BIM/Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP ISIN: FR0010096479).

Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com. Investor website: www.biomerieux-finance.com.

