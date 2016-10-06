Joint IPsec solution to be demonstrated at SDN OpenFlow World Congress 2016

INSIDE Secure (Paris:INSD) at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, and 6WIND, a leader in high-performance networking software, today announced their joint IPsec solution that combines the leading data plane stack of 6WIND with the best-in-class INSIDE Secure control plane will be demonstrated at the SDN OpenFlow World Congress in The Hague, starting October 11, 2016. With this solution, customers receive an extremely high throughput solution and a highly stable control plane to easily move their networks to the Cloud while getting industry-leading performance that runs on standard hardware and is supported with professional tools and maintenance.

"The number of connections in IPsec is exploding," said Andrew McLennan, executive vice president of the Mobile Security Division of INSIDE Secure. "Operators need to move to the cloud to control their costs while maintaining a high scalability and availability of their network. The combined 6WIND and INSIDE Secure solution delivers unmatched performance for cloud deployments allowing operators to easily migrate away from their legacy gateway that uses custom hardware. It also provides critical stability while supporting connections up to the one-million range."

"For over a decade, OEMs have built the world's leading IPsec VPN Gateways on 6WIND software for time-to-market and performance advantages," said Eric Carmès, CEO and Founder of 6WIND. "Our partnership with INSIDE Secure further increases our customer value by combining the industry's leading data plane and control plane security software for COTS server solutions that outpace purpose-built hardware."

During SDN OpenFlow World Congress (The Hague, 11-14th of October), INSIDE Secure and 6WIND will demonstrate in 6WIND's booth #111 how to achieve 40Gb/s IPsec zero-loss throughput on 10,000 tunnels with only 8 CPU cores, and an establishment rate of 2000 IPsec tunnels per second with only 2 CPU cores.

To learn more about the products:

https://www.insidesecure.com/Products-Technologies/Protocol-Security-Toolkits/QuickSec-IPsec-Server-Toolkit

http://www.6wind.com/solutions/network-security

About 6WIND

6WIND's commercial software solves performance challenges for network vendors in telecom, enterprise and cloud infrastructure markets. The company's 6WINDGate™ packet processing software is optimized for cost-effective hardware running Linux with a choice of multicore processors to deliver a wide variety of networking and security protocols and features. Based on 6WINDGate, 6WIND Virtual Accelerator™ provides accelerated virtual networking infrastructure and 6WIND Turbo Router™ and 6WIND Turbo IPsec™ are software appliances for bare metal or virtual machine environments. By solving critical data plane performance challenges on multicore architectures, 6WIND delivers a cost-effective value proposition, enabling the transition to the future with Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN). 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China, South Korea and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.6wind.com.

About INSIDE Secure

INSIDE Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT security, content application protection, mobile payment & banking. INSIDE Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, content distributors, security system integrators, device vendors and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit http://www.insidesecure.com

