Registration Now Open for Europe's Second Annual Revenue Strategy Forum - 7 November, Amba Charing Cross Hotel, London

Hosted by Duetto, Hotel Industry Experts from Across the Continent to Discuss Revenue Strategy, Distribution, and Preparing for a Possible Industry Downturn

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- As the international travel community prepares to gather at the World Travel Market just a few miles away, hospitality innovators and brand executives from companies such as NH Hotels, citizenM, Google and HVS will convene 7 November at the Amba Charing Cross Hotel for the second annual Revenue Strategy Forum (RSF), a spirited discussion and networking event focused on how hotels can create value in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

RSF is a thought leadership event organized by Duetto, the market leader in hotel profit optimization technology.

Last year's inaugural Revenue Strategy Forum drew more than 100 hotel industry professionals, discussing increasing challenges from the growth of third-party intermediaries and the further commoditization of the hospitality industry. Attendees concluded that hotels must develop a holistic approach to Revenue Strategy, which optimizes channel mix to achieve greater profitability and retain and create market share.

On 7 November, discussion turns to the state of the industry today, with challenges intensified further and hotel performance entering a new period of uncertainty and disquiet.

"Entering its second year in Europe, RSF has quickly become a critical program to develop new ideas that will shape the future of hospitality," said Patrick Bosworth, Co-founder and CEO of Duetto. "As macroeconomic trends and forces impacting the industry become even more volatile, we are excited to expand this forum to bring hotel professionals together and develop new revenue strategies alongside owners, asset managers, brands and fellow innovators."

The agenda and topics to be discussed at the conference, include :

Welcome and opening remarks

Patrick Bosworth, CEO, Duetto

Keynote Address

The Distribution Cost Conundrum: Are OTAs Actually Good Value for the Money ?

Peter O'Connor, Professor of Information Systems and Director of the Global MBA and the MBA in Hospitality Management (IMHI) programs, Essec Business School

Merging on the Digital Highway: Loyalty, Airbnb, Book-Direct Initiatives and the Fight for Today's Consumer Intensifies

Moderator: Patrick Bosworth, Duetto

Panelists:

Terri Scriven, Head of Hospitality UK, Google

Remy Merckx, VP of Marketing, The Rezidor Hotel Group

Fernando Vives, CCO, The NH Hotel Group

Lennert de Jong, CCO, citizenM

Break the Cycle and Win the Next Downturn

Moderator: Jill Barthel, Senior Associate - Consulting & Valuation, HVS

Panelists:

Olivier Jager, CEO, Forward Data SL

David Taylor, Chief Officer, Global Sales & Revenue Management, glh Hotels

Clinton Campbell, Revenue Director, Apex City of London Hotel

Annemarie Gubanski, Founder & CEO, Taktikon

Beyond RevPAR: What Lies Beneath

Special presentation by:

Jonathan Langston, Co-Founder, HotStats

Ben Godon, Vision Asset Management

