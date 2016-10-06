Konecranes has on October 5, 2016, received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holding of Harris Associates L.P. in Konecranes Plc has decreased below 5 percent. Harris Associates L.P. held 3,152,800 Konecranes Plc's shares on October 4, 2016, which is 4.98 percent of Konecranes Plc's shares and votes.



Konecranes Plc has a total of 63,272,342 shares. The company has only one class of shares and each share entitles to one vote.



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Director, Investor Relations



FURTHER INFORMATION Miikka Kinnunen, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0)20 427 2050



