At the request of InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, 559067-6820, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on First North as from October 11, 2016. The listing is conditional upon that InDex Pharamaceuticals Holding AB can meet outstanding conditions.



Short name: INDEX ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 62,463,418 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008966295 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 127479 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559067-6820 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



