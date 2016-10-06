Ericsson: Ericsson and Vodafone M-Pesa simplify safe water payments

Ericsson M-Commerce Interconnect solution provides interconnection between Vodafone M-Pesa mobile wallets and Grundfos safe water kiosks in Kenya and Tanzania

Integrated payment service makes it easy for people to pay for safe water with their M-Pesa mobile wallets, including in rural areas

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced that its M-Commerce Interconnect (EMI) service will simplify mobile money payments and cash collection between mobile wallet provider Vodafone M-Pesa and businesses.

The first deployment under the deal will connect M-Pesa with the growing network of Grundfos safe water kiosks throughout Kenya and Tanzania, with other countries to follow. This integrated payment service simplifies payment for safe water. M-Pesa is the global brand for Vodafone's Mobile Money service, now present in 10 countries.

Michael Joseph, Director of Mobile Money, Vodafone, says: "Vodafone is delighted to enable access to affordable, safe water for our M-Pesa customers as a result of the partnership with Ericsson M-Commerce Interconnect for Grundfos systems."

Grundfos' intelligent and connected water kiosks dispense safe drinking water in the developing world. Across rural Africa, 50,000 water supply points have failed, mainly due to lack of funds and capacity for operations and maintenance. Ericsson and Vodafone address this critical challenge via efficient cash collection, reducing the risks of cash management and overhead costs for a scalable safe water solution.

Peter Heuman, Head of Mobile Financial Services, Ericsson, says: "Breaking down the walls that exist in the mobile money ecosystem represents a significant leap forward in creating much-needed connections between wallet providers and enterprises. When digital payments become pervasive in cash-based societies, new opportunities that were previously unimaginable become reality."

