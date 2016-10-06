

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Thursday, the Swiss KOF Institute is slated to release Autumn Economic forecast.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against the euro and the U.S. dollar, it rose against the pound. Against the yen, the Swiss franc held steady.



As of 2:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0924 against the euro, 1.2407 against the pound, 0.9759 against the U.S. dollar and 106.11 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX