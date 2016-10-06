

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Swiss consumer prices for September is due. Prices are expected to remain flat in September after easing 0.1 percent in August.



Ahead of the data, Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against teh euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar, it held steady against the yen.



As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0931 against the euro, 1.2422 against the pound, 0.9761 against the U.S. dollar and 106.11 against the yen.



