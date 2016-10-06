With effect from October 10, 2016, the subscription rights in NIBE Industrier AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including October 21, 2016.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NIBE TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009163660 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 127682 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from October 10, 2016, the paid subscription shares in NIBE Industrier AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including October 27, 2016.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NIBE BTA B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009163678 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 127683 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com