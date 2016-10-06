Regulatory News:

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) has renewed its trust to Veolia by extending for two years the Operations Maintenance contract of its water treatment plant at Iduapriem gold mine in Ghana.

Veolia, through its subsidiary Veolia Ghana Limited, has been operating and maintaining the existing water treatment facility at Iduapriem since 2014. During the first two-year contract Veolia has contributed to AGA's environmental performance thanks to its best-in-class operational expertise in water management and has completed the following achievements:

100% plant availability,

100% of the maintenance plan has been delivered,

81% of plant recovery rate,

100% compliance with Ghana Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) discharge limit,

100% of the 22 Ghanaian Veolia employees have been trained to the best operational maintenance standards,

zero accident for two consecutive years.

For the renewal of the contract, Veolia is committed to maintain operational efficiency, safeguard security of supply, and reduce environmental footprint accordingly to Ghana EPA whilst also ensuring a positive impact on the local communities through the continuous training of its staff.

"We are delighted to have won this contract renewal which reflects the existing high service levels provided by our staff, the quality and the transparency of the partnership we have established with AngloGold Ashanti." said Patrice Fonlladosa, Executive Vice President Africa Middle East of Veolia. He added "We appreciate the vote of confidence AngloGold Ashanti has given to our company and our staff through this contract extension."

Iduapriem Mine is located in the Western Region of Ghana. It is an open-pit gold mine with an annual average gold production of about 220, 000 ounces and a recovery factor of about 95.8%. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti has a globally diverse, world-class portfolio of operations and projects. AngloGold Ashanti is the third-largest gold mining company in the world, measured by production. It has 17 gold mines in 9 countries, as well as several exploration programs in both the established and new gold producing regions of the world. AngloGold Ashanti produced 3.95Moz of gold in 2015, generating $4.02bn in gold income, utilising $857mn capital expenditure. AngloGold Ashanti has an attributable Ore Reserve of 51.7Moz of gold and an attributable Mineral Resource of 207.80Moz.

Veolia groupis the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 174 000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them. In 2015, the Veolia group supplied 100 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater service, produced 63 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 42.9 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25 billion ($30.3 billion) in 2015. www.veolia.com

