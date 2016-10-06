Lumeon Selected to DigitalHealth.London Accelerator Programme

LONDON, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

First Major Programme Designed to Boost Digital Health Acceleration within NHS

Lumeon a digital health company focused on innovative Care Pathway Management (CPM), announced that it's been selected as part of the first cohort for the DigitalHealth.London Accelerator Programme. Lumeon was one of 32 companies accepted into the pioneering programme designed to help digital health businesses adopt and refine their innovations to improve the lives of patients and the efficiency of the NHS and wider healthcare sector.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160913/406910LOGO )



Robbie Hughes, CEO, Lumeon, said, "It's an honor to be selected amongst an elite few for the first cohort of the Accelerator programme. Our Care Pathway Manager delivers the measurability, predictability and control that could greatly value the NHS in delivering care, so we're looking forward to working with the Accelerator to engage with the NHS."

The Accelerator sits within the DigitalHealth.London programme, which aims to accelerate the adoption of digital health solutions in the heart of the capital. 119 companies initially competed for a place in the programme's very first 2016-17 cohort, and a group of over 60 senior NHS, commercial and technical experts assessed each company's business credibility and the likely benefit their innovations could deliver at a pan-London level.

Jenny Thomas, Accelerator Programme Director, said: "We're delighted to welcome our very first Accelerator cohort and look forward to working with them closely over the next year. This is a completely new and innovative programme - the first of its kind in London - that works by engaging with businesses, the NHS and wider healthcare sector, to close the gap between product development and the uptake of new solutions within hospitals and other healthcare settings. With ever-increasing pressures on health and care services, our ambition is to speed up the adoption of innovations at scale, ensuring that greater numbers of patients benefit from emerging new technology, more rapidly."

For more about Lumeon visit http://www.lumeon.com.

For more information about the DigitalHealth.London programme, please visit http://digitalhealth.london/accelerator/about-the-accelerator/.

About Lumeon

Lumeon is a digital health company that has defined the market for Care Pathway Management (CPM). From scheduling and revenue management to clinical reporting and aftercare, by looking across the end-to end care pathway, Lumeon addresses the system, and not just the symptom, behind healthcare transformation. Lumeon's customers number among Europe's fastest growing and most innovative healthcare providers including BUPA, Nuffield Health, Alliance Medical, HCA and Optegra. It is headquartered in London employing over 90 people. For more information about Lumeon please visit http://www.lumeon.com.

