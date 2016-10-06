

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mall of America, the country's largest shopping mall, announced it will close on Thanksgiving day, reports said citing notifications to employees. The move is considered to be a bold one amid the growing trend of hefty Black Friday shopping beginning from Thanksgiving day itself.



The mall, including its movie theaters and its indoor amusement park, called Nickelodeon Universe, will close on Thanksgiving Day, while its more than 520 stores can open, if they choose to. However, the mall executives reportedly expect these shops to follow suit.



As per reports, the center's 1,200 direct employees will receive the day off, except some maintenance and security staff, if other tenants decide to stay open. The stores have employed some 13,000 people.



Meanwhile, the mall's annual charity event, Walk to End Hunger, will take place on Thanksgiving morning.



Officially, the mall will re-open at 5 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving to kick off its Black Friday festivities. The center reportedly expects about 400,000 shoppers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.



The Bloomington, Minnesota-based mall has been open on Thanksgiving since 2012. In that year, the mall opened late at midnight for the shoppers, while it started by 8 p.m. in 2013, and by 6 p.m. in both 2014 and 2015.



Among others, office supplies retailer Staples Inc. last month announced that it will close on Thanksgiving for the second year in a row.



