

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday, as investors focus on U.S. jobs data due Friday, after solid U.S. service sector report intensified expectations for a Fed rate hike by the end of the year.



Data from the Labor Department is expected to show that the economy may have added 170,000 jobs in September, up from a gain of 126,000 jobs in August. The jobless rate is expected to remain steady at 4.9 percent.



Speculation over a Fed rate hike became ripe after a report from the Institute of the Supply Management showed Wednesday that its non-manufacturing index strengthened to a 1-year high of 57.1 from 51.4 in August.



Upbeat ISM services report, which came on the heels of hawkish comments from Fed members such as Jeffery Lacker and Cleveland Federal Reserve president Loretta Mester early this week, cemented Fed rate hike bets later this year.



The currency has been trading in a positive territory in the Asian session.



The greenback that closed Wednesday's trading at 1.1204 against the euro climbed to a 2-day high of 1.1184. On the upside, 1.10 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the greenback.



Data from Destatis showed that German factory orders grew at a faster pace on robust domestic demand in August.



Factory orders climbed 1 percent in August from July, when it grew by revised 0.3 percent. The figure for July was revised up from 0.2 percent.



The greenback spiked up to 103.74 against the Japanese yen, its strongest since September 6. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 105.00 mark.



Reversing from an early low of 0.9735 against the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 0.9780. The next possible resistance for the greenback-franc pair is seen around the 1.05 region.



Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed that Switzerland's inflation remained negative in September.



Consumer prices declined 0.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.1 percent drop in August.



The greenback edged up to 1.2696 against the pound, not far from a 31-year peak of 1.2686 set on Wednesday. The greenback ended Wednesday's trading at 1.2747 versus the pound.



The greenback reached as high as 0.7151 against the kiwi and 1.3208 against the loonie and held steady thereafter. The greenback may find resistance around 0.70 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.



The greenback climbed to more than a 2-week high of 0.7578 against the aussie at 2:15 am ET and held steady in subsequent trading. The pair was valued at 0.7620 when it finished yesterday's trading.



Looking ahead, European Central Bank accounts of the monetary policy meeting is due to be published at 7:30 am ET.



In the New York session, Canada building permits for August, and U.S. jobless claims for the week ended October 1 are set to be published.



At 10:50 am ET, European Central Bank Board member Ignazio Angeloni is expected to speak at The Netherlands Days organised by De Nederlandsche Bank in Amsterdam.



At 11:50 am ET, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins is expected to speak at the University of Quebec in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.



