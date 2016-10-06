

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales growth accelerated in September to the highest level in six months, after easing sharply in the previous month, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Retail sales excluding automobile trade grew an unadjusted 8.0 percent year-over-year in August, much faster than July's 1.6 percent climb.



The latest rate of increase was the quickest since February, when sales had risen 9.7 percent.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores advanced 6.8 percent annually in August and sale of automotive fuel alone surged by 10.6 percent.



On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales increased 5.6 percent in August from a year ago.



Retail sales, including sale of automotive trade, climbed 11.1 percent yearly in August, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in July. That was well above the 8.5 percent hike expected by economists.



Month-on-month, the seasonally adjusted retail sales showed no variations in August.



