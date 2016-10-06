SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 06, 2016) - Calypso Technology Inc., a leading provider of capital markets software, announced it has been named the 2016 Technology Provider of the Year by AsiaRisk Magazine.

"This is very exciting for us," said Calypso CEO Pascal Xatart. "We are honored that a panel of experts from such a well-respected publication has selected us as the premier technology vendor in the region. This award represents the best of Calypso -- our commitment to identifying our clients' unique needs and our ability to deliver robust solutions that address them."

The winner of the annual Technology Provider of the Year award is determined by a team of judges who evaluate each written application, interview all finalists, and contact client references to verify each vendor's claims. The competition was fierce this year, as the judges received over 30 applications.

Calypso's strong localization program in Asia, combined with its commercial success in the region, was what separated the firm from its competitors.

"What really stood out for Calypso this year was the Asia-specific nature of the business," commented Aaron Woolner, editor of AsiaRisk. "Instead of simply rolling out a European or US solution in this region there was a real commitment to localization. Creating systems that are able to adapt to bespoke local market and regulatory requirements provides real added value to the diverse set of Asian clients. Calypso will be a strong contender for the technology provider award for some time to come."

In addition to this prestigious award, Calypso also recently won first place for both clearing and collateral in the 2016 AsiaRisk Technology Rankings, published earlier this month. This is Calypso's 5th consecutive year as the #1 clearing solution, and the 2nd consecutive year as the #1 collateral solution. Unlike the Provider of the Year award, these results are based entirely on the number of votes cast by readers.

Finally, Calypso also won "Best New Technology Product: Risk" in the 2016 Futures and Options World (FOW) Asia Awards because of their innovative SA-CCR cloud-based utility offering. Last year Calypso won the same award for clearing.

