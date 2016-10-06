

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares fluctuated on Thursday, even as yields on U.S. and German benchmark bonds eased from two two-week highs and official data showed that German factory orders grew at a faster pace on robust domestic demand in August.



Factory orders climbed 1 percent in August from July, when it grew by revised 0.3 percent. A measure of German construction activity also expanded at the fastest pace in four months in September.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 10,591 in choppy trade after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Bank rallied 1.5 percent after reports emerged that the German government is pursuing discreet talks to help reach a solution with U.S. claims against the bank over the sale of toxic mortgage bonds.



Osram soared 11 percent on a report that Chinese chipmaker Sanan Optoelectronics wants to buy the German lighting company. Siemens AG, which holds a 17 percent stake in Osram, advanced 1 percent.



Deutsche Telekom dropped 1.5 percent. Media reports suggest that the telecommunications company and United Internet are preparing rival bids for web hosting provider Host Europe Group.



Food-technology group GEA climbed almost 2 percent after it unveiled plans to consolidate its manufacturing sites and optimize its supply chain to achieve gross savings of 60 to 80 million euros by 2019.



Dialog Semiconductor, the maker of chips used in Apple and Samsung Electronics' smartphones, jumped 4.5 percent on reporting higher third-quarter 2016 revenue.



Gerresheimer fell over 3 percent despite reporting a rise in Q3 profit.



