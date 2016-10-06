Agricultural Films Market Worth 12.51 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Agricultural Films Marketby Type (LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, HDPE), Application (Greenhouse Film, Mulch Film, and Silage Film), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", Published by MarketsandMarkets, The global market size is USD 9.13 Billion in 2016 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% to reach USD 12.51 Billion by 2021.

Browse 112 market data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 184 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Agricultural Films Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-mulch-films-market-741.html

Global focus on increasing agricultural output and increasing demand of agricultural films from the dairy industry has led to the growth of the agricultural films market.

EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate) type to register the highest CAGR in the agricultural films market between 2016 and 2021

The agricultural films market is segmented by type, namely, LLDPE, LDPE, Reclaim, EVA, HDPE, and others. EVA type is expected to register the highest CAGR in the agricultural films market between 2016 and 2021. The higher CAGR of EVA over other types is because of its durability and effective light transmission property. It offers advantages such as softness, flexibility, clarity, barrier, waterproof properties, resistance to crack & stress and ultraviolet radiations, and optical and mechanical properties.

Silage film to be the fastest growing application of the agricultural films market during forecast period

Silage film is projected to be the fastest-growing application of the agricultural films market during the forecast period due to rising feed costs. Silage films provide an airtight cover which avoids about 90% of food spoilage. The demand for silage films is estimated to rise at the highest rate in Asia-Pacific due to increased need for good quality barrier films. Moreover, the mechanical properties of the silage film make it suitable to be used in the agriculture sector.

Asia-Pacific to be the fastest growing market for agricultural films during the forecast period

The Asia-pacific Agricultural Films Market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing population in Asia-Pacific coupled with the increased demand for controlled agriculture is driving the market for agricultural films. In addition, the massive agricultural growth and increased demand for food in key countries such as China and India, contributed to the growth of the agricultural films market in the region. China and India are the key agricultural films markets in the region.

Currently, the global agricultural films market is dominated by various market players such as The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.), RKW SE (Germany), Berry Plastic Group, Inc. (U.S.), Grupo Armando Alvarez (Spain), British Polythene Industries Plc. (U.K.), and Barbier Group (France).

