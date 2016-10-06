The British eSports Association Pledges Support to Grassroots eSports, Outlining Five Key Areas of Focus

LONDON, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The British eSports Association, the new not-for-profit organisation, has revealed its long-term plans.

Since being established in June 2016, the national governing body has been looking into areas of potential development and engaging with the eSports community, both on a local and global level, as well as communicating with the UK Government's Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

After previously announcing it will work to help and represent players, develop a grassroots eSports scene and provide an infrastructure to nurture future talent, its consultation period has now come to a close and the association has outlined its five key areas of focus.

These are as follows:

1. To fund and support grassroots eSports

2. To establish best practice

3. To deliver courses and qualifications

4. To increase awareness of eSports

5. To provide expertise and advice

While the five points indicated above are our core areas of focus, we acknowledge there are other topics which need to be addressed. For example, these include visas for pro gamers, contract parity for pros, and tackling online harassment.

Meetings have also taken place between the British eSports Association and Activision, Blizzard and Microsoft.

The British eSports Association is aiming to launch its full website by December 6th, acting as a go-to portal for those within UK eSports and others who are looking for more information on it.

Chester King, Acting CEO, said: "We are on a mission to promote the positive qualities of eSports and reinforce it as a credible activity. eSports delivers important life and cyber skills, which all children should have the opportunity to develop."

"Ultimately I would like to see the same number of eSports clubs in schools as there are traditional sports clubs."

As well as working with the eSports industry, the British eSports Association will also be working with academics from various universities and institutions.

Lee Dunn, Academic Director for Technologies and Head of Digital Futures at The University of Glasgow, and member of the Institute for eSports Leadership, said: "The British eSports Association is a central component in our ambition to develop and enhance eSports and to act as a catalyst for discussion, collaboration and strategy, supporting current and future players within the United Kingdom. I firmly believe that the British eSports Association can become a beacon for amateur, semi-professional and professional gaming, throughout the world."

The British eSports Association is a fully independent not-for-profit organisation. A charity is currently being set up to act as the owning body of the British eSports Association.

The association will also be setting up an Advisory Board, with each board member having a sub-group. The advisory board will rotate, with each member sitting on the board for a minimum of 12 months. An observer from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport will also be present.

The Advisory Board for 2017 will be announced in December.

For the full report and to contact us, visit the British eSports Association website.