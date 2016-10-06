RedHill Biopharma Ltd.: RedHill Biopharma to Host Webcast Today at 8:30 am EDT Following Announcement of Progress Update on RHB-104 Phase III Crohn's Disease Program Including the Introduction of an Option for Early Stop ...

RedHill Biopharma to Host Webcast Today at 8:30 am EDT Following Announcement of Progress Update on RHB-104 Phase III Crohn's Disease Program Including the Introduction of an Option for Early Stop for Success in Q2/2017

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Oct. 06, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) (TASE:RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host an interactive webcast and conference calltoday, Thursday October 6th, 2016, at 8:30 a.m. EDT, to discuss the progress update on the RHB-104 Phase III Crohn's disease program.

Earlier today, the Company provided an update on its RHB-104 Phase III Crohn's disease development program including the introduction of an option for early stop for success for overwhelming efficacy in the second quarter of 2017, planned enhancements to the first Phase III study with RHB-104 (the MAP US study) and expected milestones and timelines.

Ira Kalfus, MD, Medical Director at RedHill Biopharma, noted: "The increased number of patients and new open-label program reflect the strong and growing interest we have had from our current investigators who see the potential benefit of RHB-104 and the value of participating in this important study." Dr. Kalfus further stated: "We do not expect these changes to significantly impact timelines and the addition of an interim analysis for early stop for success, expected in the second quarter of 2017, may in fact substantially shorten time to study completion."

RHB-104 is a proprietary and potentially groundbreaking antibiotic combination therapy in oral capsule formulation, with potent intracellular, anti-mycobacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. RedHill is developing RHB-104 for the treatment of Crohn's disease, with the ongoing MAP US Phase III study and for multiple sclerosis, with a Phase IIa study pending final results (the CEASE-MS study).

About RHB-104:

Currently in a first Phase III study for the treatment of Crohn's disease (the MAP US study), RHB-104 is a proprietary and potentially groundbreaking oral antibiotic combination therapy, with potent intracellular, anti-mycobacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. RHB-104 is based on increasing evidence supporting the hypothesis that Crohn's disease is caused by Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) infection in susceptible patients. Clinical trials conducted with earlier formulations of RHB-104 include an Australian Phase III study conducted by Pharmacia/Pfizer. RedHill has conducted several supportive studies with the current formulation of RHB-104 and a long-term population pharmacokinetic (pop-PK) study is ongoing as part of the Phase III MAP US study. RHB-104 is covered by several issued and pending patents. RedHill is also conducting the CEASE-MS Phase IIa, proof-of-concept clinical study, evaluating RHB-104 as an add-on therapy to interferon beta-1a in patients treated for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), with top-line interim results announced and top-line final results expected in the fourth quarter of 2016.

About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.:

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) (TASE:RDHL) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel, primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. RedHill's current pipeline of proprietary products includes: (i) RHB-105 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment ofHelicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study; (ii) RHB-104 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study and an ongoing proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis; (iii) BEKINDA® (RHB-102) - a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with an ongoing Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; (iv) RHB-106 - an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; (v) YELIVA (ABC294640) - a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications; (vi) MESUPRON - a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered uPA inhibitor, targeting gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; (vii) RP101 - currently subject to an option-to-acquire by RedHill, RP101 is a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered Hsp27 inhibitor, targeting pancreatic and other gastrointestinal cancers; (viii) RIZAPORT® (RHB-103) - an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in Germany in October 2015; and (ix) RHB-101 - a once-daily oral pill formulation of the cardio drug carvedilol.

