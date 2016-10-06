

Appointment of non-executive director



Stagecoach Group plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Southern as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 7 October 2016.



A chartered accountant, Julie Southern has considerable experience in senior finance and management roles, including in the transport sector. She served as Chief Financial Officer with Virgin Atlantic from 2000 to 2010 and then as the company's Chief Commercial Officer from 2010 to 2013. In addition, she was previously Group Finance Director at Porsche Cars Great Britain and is former Finance and Operations Director at HJ Chapman & Co.



Commenting on Julie's appointment, Stagecoach Group Chairman, Sir Brian Souter, said: 'I am pleased to welcome Julie to the Board. She has a wealth of financial and senior management experience. Her insight from roles in the transport sector and serving on the boards of major companies will enable her to make a valuable contribution to Stagecoach.'



Julie is currently a non-executive director of each of the following publicly quoted companies: Rentokil Initial plc, DFS Furniture plc, Cineworld Group plc, NXP Semi-Conductors N.V. and gategroup Holding AG. gategroup is currently the subject of a takeover offer and Julie Southern has given notice of her intention to resign from gategroup from the settlement date of that offer.



There is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to Julie Southern's appointment to the Board of the Company.



