DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/06/16 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), with pending symbol and name change to HempLife Today™ is pleased to report that revenues from its Popular line of hemp derived CannazALL™ CBD products exceeded $906,000 for the current quarter, and earnings rose to $81,324 from a loss of $(24,884) in the year ago period.

The company achieved and exceeded its goals of 3rd quarter growth through its proprietary and strategic marketing campaigns and valuable robust word-of-mouth viral advertising. In addition to its new CannazALL™ products, that continue to bring in new customers, the company has also continued to lower its customer acquisition costs from a high of $200 per customer at this time last year, to under $25 per customer in 3rd quarter 2016.

CEO of HempLife Today™ James Ballas said, "We have a solid plan for growth and profits for the company and this is what allows us to grow at an ever increasing rate. Everything we have done up to now, our first three years in this business, was to get us into this position and ready to become the major player in the industry. We are pleased, but not surprised, at what we have already accomplished."

The company currently has plans (previously released), to more than triple the number of customers for its CannazALL™ CBD products in 2017. This is being done through an increase in Internet awareness of the company and its products, increased Referrals, increased social media, direct mail campaigns, and the incredible viral "word of mouth" advertising the company experiences.

"I keep saying it because we mean it," adds James Ballas. "If people think this year has been good just wait and see what we have planned for 4th quarter 2016 and throughout 2017, because we are set up for nothing but growth."

The company also has a new name (HempLife Today™) and symbol change pending and will release this information as soon as possible.

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today™)

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends', "believes', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations

E-mail: Investors@UbiquitechSoftware.com



