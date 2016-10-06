CIOReview Honors Nous Infosystems Among the 20 Most Promising Insurance Technology Solution Providers 2016

EDISON, New Jersey and BANGALORE, October 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT organization offering quality software solutions and services announced today that it has been selected as one among the 20 Most Promising Insurance Technology Solution Providers of 2016 by CIOReview. This recognition reinforces Nous Infosystems' strong domain expertise in the US Insurance industry, the breadth of its technology portfolio, and its ability to offer highly-customized solutions to its customers.

The annual list of 20 Most Promising Insurance Technology Solution Providers of 2016 was compiled by renowned industry experts and editors after rigorous evaluation against a wide spectrum of parameters related to the firms' Insurance domain and technology expertise. Nous Infosystems' extensive experience working with Fortune 1000 insurance customers in the US, its depth of understanding of the US insurance industry, its multi-year customer engagements and its ability to offer end-to-end technology solutions proved to be crucial to its entry into this exclusive club.

"Nous Infosystems has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and gained strong industry credibility," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "I congratulate Nous and look forward to their continued success."

"We are extremely proud of this achievement which validates our strong focus on providing domain-specific technology solutions to our insurance customers in the US. Over the last 20 years, Nous has built a robust insurance practice in P&C, Life Insurance and Annuities and Reinsurance with key focus areas being policy administration and servicing, claims and underwriting, reinsurance processing, and testing. Our robust domain expertise and our digital transformation capabilities provides a unique value proposition to our insurance clients and is a differentiator for Nous in the marketplace," said Ajith Pillai, CEO of Nous Infosystems.

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the '20 Most Promising Insurance Technology Solution Providers 2016' in the U.S. and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants.

For more info: http://www.cioreview.com/

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a CMMi Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified global Information Technology firm providing software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries and domains. Nous Infosystems has been delivering quality technology outsourcing solutions to customers across varied industry domains for nearly two decades. Major offerings include Digital Transformation Solutions, Business IT Consulting, Application Development & Maintenance, Business Intelligence Solutions, Infrastructure Management Services, Enterprise Application Integration, Product Engineering Solutions and Independent Software Testing.

For more information, please visit: www.nousinfosystems.com



